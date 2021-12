Night Bus service extended over Xmas The decision is to help support the police campaign to keep people safe

The Night Bus service in Gibraltar will run for longer on Fridays and Saturdays over Christmas and New Year to encourage people not to drink and drive.

On 24, 25 and 31 December and 1 January, the buses on routes N1, N8E and N8S will run from 9.15pm until 2am. This is to support the Police campaign to keep people safe over the festive period, and the RGP hopes many will leave their cars at home and make full use of the bus service.