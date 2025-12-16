Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File photo of Nicholas Guerrero. SUR
Nicholas Guerrero to be appointed as Gibraltar's 21st mayor today

Andrea Simpson will be sworn in as deputy mayor in City Hall ceremony this Tuesday

Tuesday, 16 December 2025, 10:57

Nicholas Guerrero will be formally appointed as Gibraltar's 21st mayor at a special investiture ceremony taking place today at City Hall. The ceremony, scheduled to begin at noon in the Mayor's Parlour, will see Andrea Simpson simultaneously appointed as deputy mayor.

The Gibraltar Broadcasting Corporation will provide live coverage of the proceedings from noon, allowing the public to witness the installation of Gibraltar's new civic leadership.

The investiture marks a significant moment in Gibraltar's municipal governance as Mr Guerrero assumes the historic role of mayor, with Mrs Simpson taking up the position of deputy mayor to support him in his duties.

