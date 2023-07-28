Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A. Isola, a surgical team member and P. Geoghegan at the facility. SUR
New operating theatre reduces waiting times at St Bernard's Hospital on the Rock

This new theatre will be used for trauma and emergency procedures so that others are free to operate on other cases

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 28 July 2023, 21:04

Minister for Health, the Hon Albert Isola MP, opened a fifth operating theatre at St Bernard's Hospital in Gibraltar on Tuesday. This new theatre will be used for trauma and emergency procedures so that other theatres are free to operate on other cases.

The Gibraltar Health Authority can now continue to increase planned surgical procedures and reduce waiting times. An added benefit is that there will be almost no cancellations resulting from the need to use the theatres for emergencies now that one is dedicated for this purpose.

GHA Director General, Patrick Geoghegan OBE said: "The GHA is committed to continuing to improve service delivery as part of our Reset, Restart, Recover transformation programme. We listened to people's concerns and this additional operating theatre is aimed at taking action to increase capacity and improve our patient experience to help address these concerns."

