New online physiotherapy resource on the Rock

Friday, 13 June 2025, 11:59
The Gibraltar Health Authority has launched a new physiotherapy webpage focusing on musculoskeletal services, including acute low back pain.+
Developed by the physiotherapy team, it offers clear information and FAQs.
The information can be accessed via www.gha.gi/physio-back-pain/
