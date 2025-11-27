Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

New oncology suite opens at St Bernard's Hospital

Chemotherapy capacity doubles with state-of-the-art facility on fifth floor

Thursday, 27 November 2025, 19:50

Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, officially opened the new Oncology Suite at St Bernard's Hospital today, fulfilling plans first published on World Cancer Day in February 2024.

Located on the fifth floor of Block 1, Zone 1, the state-of-the-art facility has been built to deliver a calmer, more dignified and modern experience for patients undergoing treatment. The chemotherapy administration area has doubled in capacity, increasing from four to eight chairs.

The suite includes a dedicated acute care bed for patients requiring closer monitoring, expected to reduce the need for cancer patients to attend A&E unnecessarily. The number of clinic rooms has increased from two to five, significantly improving the GHA's capacity for consultations and multidisciplinary care.

The project was made possible through major investment from the Barzilai Foundation and a significant donation from the Breast Cancer Support Group. Their generosity has created a modern, patient-focused environment including a large outdoor terrace designed to offer a calming therapeutic space. While the terrace is not yet complete, works are progressing well and it will be ready for use by the warmer months in 2026.

In recognition of support from the late Edith Dawson, whose generous donation to cancer-related causes made a meaningful impact, the Acute Treatment Bay has been named in her honour.

Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: "Opening this new Oncology Suite today is a very proud moment. I want to thank the Barzilai Foundation for their major investment and the Breast Cancer Support Group for their significant donation. I also wish to extend my sincere gratitude to the late Edith Dawson, whose generous donation to cancer-related causes have made a meaningful impact. In recognition of her support, the Acute Treatment Bay has been named in her honour. Their extraordinary generosity has helped us deliver a modern, dignified and truly patient focused space for those undergoing cancer treatment. When we published the plans last year, I promised that we would deliver enhanced cancer care facilities for our community. Today we make good on that commitment. This suite reflects the direction of travel for the GHA as we continue to modernise, professionalise and put patients at the heart of everything we do."

