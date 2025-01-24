New interpretation panels go up that examine the Rock's complex history, particularly in relation to Spain

SUR Gibraltar Friday, 24 January 2025, 16:06 Compartir

Gibraltar's ministry of heritage has announced that it will install 28 new interpretation panels at various historical sites. The initiative "aims to enhance public engagement with Gibraltar's rich cultural heritage by providing informative and educational content at key locations", the ministry said. The panels will cover a diverse range of topics with a particular focus on the military and natural history of the British Overseas Territory.

The sites will include Devil's Gap Battery, 1st Europa Battery, and Douglas' Path where Gibraltar's strategic military significance is most evident as well as locations like the Cathedral of St. Mary the Crowned, King's Chapel, and The Convent which reveal a different historical importance. Gibraltar's longstanding relationship with the sea, epsecially its tuna fishing and whaling industry will be discussed and their will also be a focus on Gibraltar's most iconic species the Gibraltar Barbary Macaque. Gibraltar's fortifications and urban growth, as well as the importance of sustainable water management practices will be covered and their will be interpretation panels that examine Gibraltar's complex history, in particular in relation to Spain.

Minister for Heritage, Prof. John Cortes, said, "These interpretation panels are a testament to our commitment to preserving and promoting Gibraltar's rich history. By providing accessible information at these significant sites, we hope to foster a deeper appreciation and understanding of our heritage among residents and visitors alike."

For more information on the interpretation panels and their locations, please visit the Ministry for Heritage's official website: https://www.ministryforheritage.gi/heritage-and-antiquities/category/interpretation-panels-71.