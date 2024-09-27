New Chief of Police appointed to Gibraltar's Defence Police

SUR in English Gibraltar Friday, 27 September 2024, 12:10 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) has announced the appointment of John McVea as its new Chief of Police. McVea served 32 years with the police in Northern Ireland after beginning his career with the Royal Ulster Constabulary in 1990, which later became the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

He rose to the rank of Detective Chief Superintendent, where he led the serious crime branch and was responsible for counter-terrorism investigations in Northern Ireland. He also held key positions as Head of the Professional Standards Department and Head of the Organised Crime Branch.

Reflecting on his new role, Chief of Police John McVea said, "I am delighted and very proud to have been selected as the Chief of Police for the Gibraltar Defence Police and the Defence Guard Service. It is a great privilege to lead an organisation dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of British Forces and Gibraltar. I look forward to contributing positively to the British Forces' mission here."

McVea joined the Royal Gibraltar Police in February 2023 as an independent senior investigating officer before taking up his current position with the GDP.

Commander of the British Forces Commodore Tom Guy welcomed the appointment, stating, "I am delighted to confirm John McVea as the new Chief of Police for the Gibraltar Defence Police. He brings a vast amount of knowledge and experience, and I look forward to working with him."