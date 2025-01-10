Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sheridan Povedano. SUR
New candidate for 2025 mentorship programme
Culture

New candidate for 2025 mentorship programme

Aspiring writer Sheridan Povedano has been chosen for the Gibraltar Cultural Services writing initiative

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 10 January 2025, 15:42

Aspiring writer Sheridan Povedano has been chosen for the Gibraltar Cultural Services writing initiative, organised by the Ministry of Culture. The programme aims to nurture literary talent by offering young writers opportunities and support to hone their craft.

Sheridan, a writer, poet and essayist, is an English graduate specialising in the field of media studies and creative writing.

