New candidate for 2025 mentorship programme

SUR in English Gibraltar Friday, 10 January 2025, 15:42

Aspiring writer Sheridan Povedano has been chosen for the Gibraltar Cultural Services writing initiative, organised by the Ministry of Culture. The programme aims to nurture literary talent by offering young writers opportunities and support to hone their craft.

Sheridan, a writer, poet and essayist, is an English graduate specialising in the field of media studies and creative writing.