Move over, Calentita food festival - it's the turn of Jubilita this year The food and culture event will celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee in uniquely Gibraltarian style on Thursday 2 June

One of the most important events in the calendar in Gibraltar is the Calentita food and culture festival which takes place in June every year. This year, however, it is to be replaced by Jubilita, a similar event but a one-off designed to commemorate the Queen's platinum jubilee in a uniquely Gibraltarian way.

The Ministry of Culture says Jubilita will feature delicious food and community celebration, and will be open to all with no entry fee. The celebrations will take place in three of Gibraltar's Squares: the Theatre Royal Square, John Mackintosh Square and Campion Park. Jubilita will celebrate each era of Her Majesty's reign – the Coronation and Silver Jubilee, the Golden Jubilee and, now, the Platinum Jubilee.

There will be a foodie and history trail through the city centre, and each square will offer unique and delicious dishes that reflect the Queen's reign. There will also be live music and other entertainment.

So, make a note in your diary: Jubilita will take place on Thursday 2nd June (a bank holiday In Gibraltar), with an expected start time of 6pm.