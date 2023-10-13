More than 20 runners prepare for Gibraltar Rock relay challenge The 12-hour event on Trafalgar Day is in aid of veteran support charity Waterloo Uncovered

On Trafalgar Day (21 October) veterans and civilians will take part in a 12-hour relay run on the 1,398-foot-high Rock of Gibraltar for the veteran support charity Waterloo Uncovered.

This year more than 20 runners take on the gruelling challenge, including Commonwealth Games competitor Arnold Rogers, who serves in the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, and Commodore Tom Guy, who took up the post of Commander British Forces Gibraltar in 2022.

In addition to raising vital funds for veterans and serving personnel, the Rock Relay Run team will give back to the local community by spending the day before the run working in the Gibraltar Clubhouse, a local mental health charity hub that provides work-based programmes where individuals with a history of mental illness can develop to their full potential.

Trafalgar Day commemorates the anniversary of the Royal Navy’s most famous triumph at the Battle of Trafalgar, 218 years ago. The team of 20 taking on the challenge will include local Gibraltarian business owners, and personnel from the Royal Air Force, Royal Navy, and Army.

Waterloo Uncovered's unique veteran support programmes combine archaeology with veteran care to support those who have served their country when they need it the most. The challenge will also support the charity’s groundbreaking archaeological excavations of the Waterloo battlefield, which have made headlines across the world.

Mark Evans, CEO of Waterloo Uncovered, said: “Gibraltar’s connection with the British Armed Forces goes back 300 years, and the Rock is an iconic part of the experience of being stationed there – climbing it is a rite of passage. We can’t think of a better way for veterans to give back to other veterans than by climbing the rock to raise funds for our life-changing veteran support programmes which help veterans find recovery through discovery. We’re extremely grateful to the runners and to all the businesses and individuals who have stepped up to support the event.”

Ampliar The organisers of last year's event. SUR

The Rock Relay Run team will be led by REME and Royal Signals veteran Ben Mead, who was previously stationed in Gibraltar and has completed tours of the former Yugoslavia, Afghanistan, and Iraq. Ben first joined the Waterloo Uncovered team in 2018 as a participant on the charity’s flagship Excavation Programme, and has since worked his way up to become a valued staff member, serving as the charity’s Quartermaster for their annual excavations.

Ben said: “The first Rock Relay Run was a fantastic event, and this year is set to be even better! We have more runners, who come from all walks of life, and more plans to give back to the local community. All the runners, whether they are civilians or veterans themselves, are committed to raising funds to help veterans find peace from war. The support from the people and businesses of Gibraltar has been incredible so far, and we’re really excited to be heading back in just a few short months.”

The Waterloo Uncovered Gibraltar Rock Relay Run will start at the Pillars of Hercules and end at O’Hara’s Battery, with pairs running up and down in turn. The team will start the relay at 6am and will continue the challenge for the next 12 hours for an estimated 6pm finish.

Donations are being collected through JustGiving: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/gibraltar-2023.