Monkey at large in Spain's La Linea de la Concepción after crossing over the Gibraltar border The primate wandered around two Spanish secondary schools as it evaded the police's best efforts to capture it on Monday

Soraya Fernández Cadiz Tuesday, 6 February 2024, 15:54 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

A monkey has apparently crossed from Gibraltar into La Linea de la Concepción and wandered through the Spanish border town's streets, much to the bemusement of onlookers on Monday 5 February.

It wandered around two secondary schools, Menéndez Tolosa and Virgen de la Esperanza, evading police efforts to capture it. The sight came as a surprise as the animals live in the upper part of the Rock of Gibraltar, so it is not known how it reached the town in Spain.

In the British colony it is common to see the macaque in the lower parts of the Rock looking for food and surprising tourists. The primate is still at large with the Gibraltar macaque management team and the Rock's environment department confirming to SUR they are in constant contact with Spanish police about capturing the primate.

Social media has lit up with hundreds of comments and memes about the bizarre incident, with some joking that the macaque has "colonised" La Línea de la Concepción, or is sending a clear message for a Brexit deal to be done now.

Legend has it that as long as there are monkeys on the Rock, Gibraltar will remain British. Former British minister Winston Churchill commissioned elite soldiers in 1914 on a secret mission to repopulate the colony with animals from Africa, as there were fewer than ten monkeys left on the Rock.