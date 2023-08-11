Minister meets up with award-winning Gibraltar dance schools

Sections
Highlight
SUR in English
Friday, 11 August 2023, 19:19
Compartir
Minister for Culture, the Hon John Cortes MP, met with the four dance schools who represented Gibraltar at the Global Dance Open Finals 2023 held recently in Ávila, Spain. Gibraltar won the cup for the Best Nation.
The dance schools that took part in the competition were DanzaAcademy, Mediterranean Dance School, The Showdance Company and Stylos Dance Studios.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.