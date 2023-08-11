Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The dance schools that took part in the competition. SUR
Minister meets up with award-winning Gibraltar dance schools

Participants from the Rock won the Best Nation award at a recent competition in Avila, Spain

SUR in English

Friday, 11 August 2023, 19:19

Minister for Culture, the Hon John Cortes MP, met with the four dance schools who represented Gibraltar at the Global Dance Open Finals 2023 held recently in Ávila, Spain. Gibraltar won the cup for the Best Nation.

The dance schools that took part in the competition were DanzaAcademy, Mediterranean Dance School, The Showdance Company and Stylos Dance Studios.

