Mayor of La Línea on Brexit and Gibraltar: 'It has been nine years and still there is no answer'

L. V. Cadiz Wednesday, 15 January 2025, 14:59 Compartir

The mayor of La Línea de la Concepción (Cádiz), Juan Franco (La Línea 100x100) expressed this week his frustration at the lack of an agreement over the future of the Gibraltar border. The Brexit referendum was in June 2016 and nearly nine years later they still "do not have a clear response to the claims of the town and the situation that will remain" once the supposed agreement is reached, he said.

Furthermore, in statements to journalists, he once again said that La Línea town council "should be present and consulted on the proposals that are made" because it could happen that agreements are reached that end up being negative for the town, as for example with the airport.

"I think it could be a very important driving force for development, but also would have to well formulated," said the mayor, who pointed out that "the town is going to find itself with an international airport overnight".

"What consequences does this have, how does it affect the development of the technology centre planned for the fairground, where are they going to take the goods and how is this going to affect the mobility of traffic in the town?" asked Juan Franco.

In this context, he added,"500 metres away there is a territory that is not Schengen and that generates a tremendous uncertainty, which was conveyed in writing to the minister, the government delegate and the sub-delegate."

"I am still waiting for them to answer me, because they were warned that upon the introduction by the Spanish government of certain restrictions, established by law, on the passage of non-Schengen citizens, British citizens, including Gibraltarians, I could find myself with a queue that would collapse the entire western seafront," he said.

He recalled that last October "a police inspector, responsible for the border post, said that from that day on, as he did not have precise instructions, he would begin to apply regulations. Gibraltar also began to apply its own thus generating a traffic jam of people who could not get to work, a huge queue and other traffic problems, because the roundabout on that side was already collapsed".

"That situation lasted 50 minutes during which I took 60 calls, and it was a useful experiment that was very good to put on the table to show what we could face in the event that a clear solution is not reached on this issue," he added.

The mayor announced that they will repeat the visit they made in March 2018 to the European Parliament. "I hope that we can also reach out to other bodies, such as the European Committee of the Regions, which I would like to remind you had already in 2018 produced a document warning of the consequences that a badly negotiated agreement or a non-agreement could have in different European regions. The only specific municipality that was cited was the case of La Línea de la Concepción," he said.

Likewise, he pointed out that they would like to have an exchange with MPs and senators at a national level. He said they are going to invite the different Andalusian parliamentarians to the town, "so that they can become a loudspeaker for our needs in the European Parliament". He added that the municipality will again press the governments of both the Junta de Andalucía and the government of Spain. "I hope that we can continue to bring the voice of our town to all the institutions that have a any kind of decision-making capacity in this story," he concluded.