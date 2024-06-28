Man jailed in Gibraltar for double rape crime

SUR in English Gibraltar Friday, 28 June 2024, 16:57 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A Gibraltar man has been jailed for raping a woman. Elton Glover, 47, of Prince Edward's Road, was sentenced to a total of 12 years and six months at the Gibraltar Supreme Court last Friday.

He was found guilty by majority verdicts in a trial last April of raping a woman on two separate dates in September and October 2019.

He was also found guilty of one count of false imprisonment, after locking the woman in a flat for three days and taking her mobile phone.