Man jailed in Gibraltar for double rape crime

Friday, 28 June 2024, 16:57
A Gibraltar man has been jailed for raping a woman. Elton Glover, 47, of Prince Edward's Road, was sentenced to a total of 12 years and six months at the Gibraltar Supreme Court last Friday.
He was found guilty by majority verdicts in a trial last April of raping a woman on two separate dates in September and October 2019.
He was also found guilty of one count of false imprisonment, after locking the woman in a flat for three days and taking her mobile phone.
