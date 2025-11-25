Gibraltar representatives attend major international cruise summit in Madrid

SUR in English Gibraltar Tuesday, 25 November 2025, 09:58 Share

Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, and representatives from the Gibraltar Tourist Board attended the 15th International Cruise Summit 2025 in Madrid.

The event brought together cruise industry leaders, destination representatives, port authorities and key stakeholders to discuss the latest developments and opportunities within the global cruise sector.

During the Summit, GTB representatives followed a series of keynote presentations and panel discussions, gaining up-to-date insights into key market trends, evolving passenger expectations, itinerary planning developments and growth opportunities across the global cruising landscape.

Commenting on the event, Santos said: "It was a pleasure to attend as maintaining close contact with cruise line stakeholders and staying informed on sector trends is vital to securing Gibraltar's position as a preferred port of call. These engagements reinforce our visibility and support our ongoing commitment to strengthening Gibraltar's cruise offering."

The insights gathered from the summit aims to support the Gibraltar Tourist Board's ongoing strategic planning and help guide future engagement with cruise partners, ensuring Gibraltar remains aligned with current industry dynamics and well-positioned within the international cruise market.