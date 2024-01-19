Lengthy queues at border control for motorbikes entering Gibraltar

Sections
Friday, 19 January 2024, 12:37
There were long delays at the frontier between Gibraltar and Spain on Monday as, even though the bike lane into Gibraltar opened at 7am, lengthy holdups occurred as the Spanish authorities checked every motorcycle, bicycle and scooter that was trying to enter. This caused a long queue.
In order to prevent further congestion, Gibraltar borders and coastguard officers have been instructed to keep lane 1 open to motorcycles, bicycles and scooters until 8am each morning, by which time the majority of the traffic entering Gibraltar should have passed through.
