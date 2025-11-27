Johnny Bugeja and Sonia Golt honoured at Cultural Awards 2025

SUR in English Thursday, 27 November 2025, 19:43 Share

Gibraltar Cultural Services announced the winners of this year's Cultural Awards at a gala event at Grand Battery House, broadcast live by Gibraltar Broadcasting Corporation.

The awards celebrate Gibraltar's arts and culture, recognising the achievements of individuals and groups whilst supporting the community's artistic and cultural development.

Johnny Bugeja received the Ministry of Culture Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding contribution to Gibraltar's cultural and community life. For decades, Bugeja has captured iconic images of national pride, Royal visits, sporting triumphs and community celebrations. A former dockyard worker and mason, he discovered his passion for photography aged eleven with a simple Brownie camera. Previously recognised by the Gibraltar Football Association and through exhibitions such as Our Sporting Heroes, his photographs have become part of the Rock's shared visual memory.

Sonia Golt received the Special Recognition Award for her contribution to Gibraltar's literary and cultural community. Known for her diverse body of work spanning writing, poetry, TV and fashion, Golt's community engagement includes work with the Bosom Buddies Cancer Trust, producing charitable creative projects and encouraging people to read and write more.

Dr Jonathan Teuma was presented with the Cultural Ambassador Award for his contribution to Gibraltar's literary and cultural life both locally and abroad. A poet, performer and advocate for bilingual expression, Teuma's work celebrates Gibraltar's linguistic and cultural identity. He served as President of Poetry Slam Madrid and later Poetry Slam Spain, championing performance poetry and cross-cultural dialogue.

The Junior Award (15 and under) went to Jayce Caetano, an IDO World Champion dancer who was named Most Promising Dancer at the UK's biggest dance convention and Mr Star Power 2025.

Kate Williamson won the Youth Award (24 and under). The multidisciplinary performer in drama, music and dance was awarded Young Musician of the Year and Best Actress at the Duncan Rand Drama Festival (UK) in 2025.

Visual artist and designer Karl Ullger received the Senior Award (25 and over). He has won major awards at home and internationally, designed postage stamps and exhibited at the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition, BTA Art Prize, Red Dot Miami and Gallery Kent.

Patuka Press won Best Educational Project. Founded in 2022, the independent publishers have provided a platform for local writers to express poetry, short stories and memoirs celebrating Gibraltarian community and voices including Llanito.

The selection process included public nominations leading to a shortlist approved by the Cultural Awards Board. The public voted for shortlisted nominees via telephone vote provided by Gibtelecom, whilst the Board voted on Special Recognition, Cultural Ambassador and Lifetime Achievement awards.

Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: "My most sincere congratulations to all the winners, but especially to Johnny Bugeja and Sonia Golt who have been committed to culture and the arts for a lifetime. I hope the younger winners continue to flourish and evolve for years to come."