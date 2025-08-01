Jellyfish nets removed for repairs in Eastern Beach and Catalan Bay

SUR in English Gibraltar Friday, 1 August 2025, 09:39 Share

After a spell of strong winds, jellyfish nets along Gibraltar's coast were damaged. The nets in Eastern Beach and Catalan bay were removed for repairs this week.

The department of the environment's maintenance team and contractors are worked to repair and reinstall the nets as soon as possible. This is essential work which protects the nets from further damage and prevents them from washing ashore - causing further problems.

The department of the environment apologises for any inconvenience caused while the nets are being repaired.