Gibraltar to illuminate Moorish Castle orange for International Day Against Gender Violence

Gibraltar will mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls on Monday, 25 November, with the Moorish Castle set to be illuminated in orange as a symbol of solidarity with victims of gender-based violence.

The Ministry of Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, working alongside the Royal Gibraltar Police and the Youth Service, is coordinating Gibraltar's participation in the UN's 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, which runs from 25 November through 10 December, coinciding with Human Rights Day.

The Moorish Castle will be lit up in orange on the evening of 24 November, serving as a powerful visual statement of unity and support for those affected by gender-based violence. Orange has been chosen as the campaign colour, symbolising hope for a brighter future free from violence and discrimination.

To raise awareness of this important international observance, which calls for the prevention and elimination of all forms of violence against women and girls, the Ministry is encouraging Government departments and members of the public to wear orange on 25 November.

Further information about the campaign and updates leading up to Human Rights Day on 10 December will be available at www.meect.gov.gi and on the social media pages of MEECT, the Royal Gibraltar Police, and Youth Service.