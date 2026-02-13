International art exhibition celebrates Gibraltar's Gorham's Cave heritage

SUR in English Friday, 13 February 2026, 10:06 Share

A major landmark exhibition organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, will see artists from Gibraltar, Lloyds Art Group and world-renowned artists exhibiting in both the United Kingdom and Gibraltar.

The unique project, entitled 'Traces of Humanity', will feature various events in Margate during May, a major exhibition at Noho Studios, London from 19 to 29 May, and will conclude in Gibraltar from 1 to 31 July at Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery.

The theme, set by curator Philippa Beale, celebrates the Gorham's Cave Complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site of global importance in understanding human evolution. The exhibition will pay tribute to the traces left by humanity, reflecting on self-knowledge, history and the everyday aspects of human existence.

Philippa Beale is a British visual artist, sculptor and curator who has led previous exhibitions in Gibraltar and hosted Gibraltar's artists in London.

Selected artists have been encouraged to explore the theme in innovative ways, with painting, printmaking, sculpture, video and installation forming part of the offering. Those exhibiting in the UK, both in Margate and London, are: Ambrose Avellano, Ermelinda Duarte, Mark Montovio, Alan Perez, Monica Popham, Sebastian Rodriguez, Michelle Stagnetto and Karl Ullger.

Professors Clive and Geraldine Finlayson will be speaking about Gorham's Cave both at Noho Studios, London and at Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery as part of the project. The programme in both the UK and Gibraltar will also feature a variety of talks and public events. A commemorative catalogue is currently being produced featuring essays by different professionals in relation to the theme and the link between art and science.

Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: "'Traces of Humanity' sees collaboration with several international artists on a subject Gibraltar is celebrated and renowned for: the Gorham's Cave Complex. It will certainly be interesting to see the links between art, science, history and culture brought to life by all the artists involved using different mediums. I wish to thank Gibraltar Cultural Services and Philippa Beale for bringing four art exhibitions with several satellite events to fruition. We can all be proud of exporting Gibraltar's art, culture and history overseas and equally proud to host new, and old, friends on the Rock."

For more information, contact GCS Cultural Development Unit on telephone 20041839 or email: development@culture.gov.gi