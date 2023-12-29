Indian high commissioner to UK announces easier visa rules on official visit to Gibraltar

Sections
The government of Gibraltar has welcomed the news issued by the High Commission of India in London confirming that holders of Gibraltar-issued British passports can once again have access to the e-visa system operated by India for visitors to that country. Gibraltar and India had been discussing the issue for some time.
The High Commissioner of India, Vikram Doraiswami, visited Gibraltar just before Christmas for the first time as part of his responsibility for relations with all British territories, meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Joseph Garcia.
This extension of the e-visa facility to holders of Gibraltar-issued passports will allow families of the UK nationals with Gibraltar passports with Indian roots and Gibraltarians wishing to visit India much easier access to visas.
