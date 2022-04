Two inaugural cruises called at Gibraltar on the same day this week Le Bougainville and Costa Delizioza both visited Gibraltar for the first time on Tuesday

The cruise ships Le Bougainville and Costa Delizioza both visited Gibraltar for the first time on Tuesday, a sign that the cruise sector is on its way to recovery.

Vijay Daryanani, the Minister for Business, Tourism and the Port, welcomed the ships during the traditional exchange of plaques ceremony with the captains, Giles Thomas of the Bougainville and Nicolantonio Palombella of Costa Delizioza.