Improvements planned by Gibraltar Ministry of Transport

Friday, 31 January 2025, 16:26
Gibraltar's ministry for technical services and transport is planning a range of improvements over the winter, some of which have already started.
These include replantings, speed ramps, repairs to footpaths and crossings and the installation of railings as well as road resurfacing in some areas.
