HMS Scott arrives in Gibraltar for routine visit

HMS Scott, the largest survey vessel in Western Europe and the fifth largest vessel in the Royal Navy, docked in Gibraltar last Sunday.

It will be conducting two watch handovers and a short Fleet Time Support Period (FTSP) to ensure that it is materially ready to continue its survey work.