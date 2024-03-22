HMS Scott arrives in Gibraltar for routine visit

Sections
Highlight
SUR in English
Gibraltar
Friday, 22 March 2024, 15:24
Compartir
HMS Scott, the largest survey vessel in Western Europe and the fifth largest vessel in the Royal Navy, docked in Gibraltar last Sunday.
It will be conducting two watch handovers and a short Fleet Time Support Period (FTSP) to ensure that it is materially ready to continue its survey work.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Te puede interesar
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.