Gibraltar has taken delivery of a reverse osmosis plant which was brought overland from Italy in partnership with Balaena, the new owners of Gibdock. It has been hired for a temporary period only.

The plant can produce one million litres of potable water a day and it will enable AquaGib to build up resources following the recent problems caused after damage to infrastructure.