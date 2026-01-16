Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Winter preparations

Government orders removal of personal items from Gibraltar beaches

Belongings left on shorelines must be cleared by 15 February deadline

SUR in English

Friday, 16 January 2026, 13:11

The Government of Gibraltar has issued a public notice requiring all personal belongings to be removed from beach areas by Sunday, 15 February.

The directive applies to a wide range of items including kayaks, canoes, boards, storage boxes, bags and bundled materials-whether secured to railings or walls, or left unattended on the sand.

Authorities cited several reasons for the mandatory removal. Personal items left on beaches are vulnerable to damage during the winter months, when rough seas and adverse weather conditions are more common. Additionally, abandoned belongings contribute to the accumulation of refuse, which can attract vermin and create unsanitary conditions along the shoreline.

The clearance is also necessary to enable cleaning contractors to perform proper maintenance of Gibraltar's beaches, ensuring they remain clean and accessible for public enjoyment.

The government warned that any items remaining on beach areas after the 15 February deadline will be removed and disposed of by authorities.

Members of the public with questions or concerns regarding the notice are advised to contact the government at 20071648.

