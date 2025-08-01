HM Government of Gibraltar extends deadline to reply to treaty emails

SUR in English Gibraltar Friday, 1 August 2025, 09:40 Share

Gibraltar's government has extended their deadline to reply to questions about the UK-EU treaty from the original 25 July to 1 September. The recent extension follows over 1,000 submissions of questions as well as ongoing treaty discussions with the EU (since 4 July).

The government is committed to addressing residents' concerns meaningfully and, throughout the next few weeks, will reply to all emails regarding the treaty. Anyone with questions are now estimated to have their response by 1 September.

Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: "I’m grateful to all those who have taken the time to put their questions to us in this proper format and I’m sorry that we have not been able to get back to you in the time that we would have liked to. However, I think it’s important that everyone who has written to us receives a meaningful reply and that’s why I want to make sure that we take the extra time that we need to do so.

"The work on finalising negotiation of the treaty text is ongoing and I am very happy to be able to report that the past few weeks have seen a lot of activity in this respect, with a lot of text being circulated and considered in a very positive and constructive spirit which bodes well for the timing of the text being published sooner rather than later.

"All of this has contributed to not being able to have the bandwidth to answer the over one thousand questions I am advised have been received and the publication of an FAQ factsheet or booklet based on these."