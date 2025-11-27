Golden Week kicks off with information day for older people

SUR in English Thursday, 27 November 2025, 19:31 Share

Golden Week will kick off with a Meet, Greet & Get Informed Day on Monday 1 December at the front side of the Piazza (Main Street side) from 9am to noon.

The Ministry of Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism will host the event, bringing together representatives from the Ministry of Equality, the Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) and Gibsilver to speak with the public about services available to older people and provide an opportunity for friendly conversation.

Golden Week will feature both public and private events including a visit to ERS by Youth Services, a festive Christmas card-making craft morning, breakfast with Day Centres, a performance by the GAMPA Singers, and the much-anticipated Golden Breakfast.

The Golden Breakfast takes place on Friday 5 December at King's Bastion, offering attendees aged 65 and over free tea, coffee and churros from 9am to 11am, accompanied by live music with Francis and Pepe Chipolina. Accompanying non-official carers below this age will be required to pay £3 on entry.

Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: "We have devised Golden Week to encourage togetherness within our older generation and to celebrate all they have done and continue to do for our community. I hope people will join us, have a chat with our teams, and leave with helpful details about the organisations that support our older citizens."