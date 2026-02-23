Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Gibraltar targets airline partners ahead of treaty implementation

Gibraltar Tourism promotes the territory's air connectivity potential at major international aviation conference in Poland

SUR in English

Monday, 23 February 2026, 11:45

Gibraltar Tourism attended one of the aviation industry's leading annual conferences last week, with CEO for Tourism Product Development, Kevin Bossino, and Senior Executive Officer of the Gibraltar Tourist Board, Audisa Rodriguez, representing the territory at CONNECT Aviation 2026 in Lublin, Poland, from 16-19 February.

Now in its 22nd edition, the conference brought together 75 airlines, representatives from 60 countries and 280 airports to discuss air connectivity and route development - making it a key platform for destinations looking to strengthen their links with the airline industry.

The Gibraltar delegation used the opportunity to highlight the territory's growing appeal to carriers, particularly in light of the upcoming treaty with Spain. Kevin Bossino commented: "CONNECT Aviation provided an excellent opportunity to engage directly with key stakeholders across the airline industry. As we prepare for the implementation of the new treaty, it was timely to promote the enhanced operating conditions and significant air connectivity potential that will arise from it."

Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism Christian Santos echoed that message, stressing the importance of Gibraltar's presence at events of this kind. "As we prepare to capitalise on the opportunities that the new Treaty will create, it is essential that we actively participate in major industry forums such as CONNECT. These events allow us to raise awareness that Gibraltar will become a Schengen-entry airport, with an expanded catchment area that strengthens its attractiveness to airlines and passengers alike."

