The impressive glass-floored 360-degree viewpoint that is a must-see in Gibraltar

On a clear day, it feels as though you could reach out with you hands and touch Africa from this from this spectacular viewpoint.

The Strait of Gibraltar is an iconic location on the Iberian Peninsula, mentioned in documentary and historical sources throughout several important periods in history. It has always been a special place, a highly important strategic point, where the Mediterranean sea and the Atlantic ocean meet. A place of power, where one can also enjoy nature in all its splendour.

Leaving aside the perennial and controversial territorial disputes, its location alongside Cadiz province, very close to the municipalities of La Línea de la Concepción, Tarifa and Algeciras, also makes it a rather unique tourist destination. Gibraltar is well worth a short getaway from Spain, a day trip to feel like you are in another country simply by crossing a barrier, or to enjoy a range of attractions, including the Rock itself, as English speakers call it.

Taking advantage of the area's unique and rugged geography, you will come across the Skywalk, a spectacular observation platform that rises 340 metres above sea level, providing visitors with unforgettably breathtaking views. Here's a curious fact, this viewpoint stands even higher than London's famous Shard tower, the iconic skyscraper built in 2012 and a symbol of the English capital city.

From the Skywalk you can enjoy 360-degree views that encompass two continents: Europe and Africa. On the clearest of days, it feels as though Morocco were literally within touching distance. Furthermore, a network of trails provides access from this viewing platform to other iconic places within the Gibraltar Nature Reserve, such as the Windsor suspension bridge and the apes' den.

Zoom From this privileged vantage point you can access a network of trails that lead to some of Gibraltar's most iconic sites. Visit Gibraltar

Another curious fact, this structure, which has become one of Gibraltar's most attractive places to visit, is built on the remains of a former base used during World War II because it provided such a commanding vantage point, overlooking the entire area.

The Skywalk was meticulously designed to withstand winds in excess of 150 kilometres per hour. It's important to remember that this is an area where the Levante wind is particularly strong. It is also built to support the weight of up to five elephants, or the equivalent of 340 people at a time. In any case, the number of visitors is limited to 50 at any given time.

Zoom Some 30,000 kilos of steel were used to build this high-rise platform. SUR

It was built using a total of 42 glass panels, which, when placed side by side, would cover an area of 750 square metres, equivalent to four tennis courts. Its construction required 70 metres of anchorages and 30,000 kilos of steel.

This spectacular viewpoint is open from 9.30am to 7pm (May to September) and from 9am to 6pm from October to April. Entry is included in the full admission price for the nature reserve.