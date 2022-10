GibTalks 2023 to be held on 4 February Based on the Ted series of talks, a range of local speakers will participate

GibTalks, the popular event based on the Ted (Technology, Entertainment, Design) series of talks, will take place at the John Mackintosh Hall on the evening of 4 February next year. A range of local speakers will participate, giving 15-minute informal talks on a wide range of subjects in a personal and entertaining fashion. Definitely a date to mark in the diary.