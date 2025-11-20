Gibraltar's 'Ladies That Rock the Rock 2026' award winners revealed in surprise tour

SUR in English Thursday, 20 November 2025, 16:59 Share

Emotional scenes unfolded across Gibraltar as the winners of the prestigious "Ladies That Rock The Rock Award 2026" were revealed through a series of surprise visits to their workplaces, cafes and offices.

What began as Ayelet Mamo Shay's vision to document the unsung heroines of Gibraltar through her books has evolved into a significant community movement. The programme, which started with a core mission to recognise women from business, philanthropy, healthcare and community service, has captivated Gibraltar and transformed into a highly anticipated annual tradition.

This year saw remarkable engagement from the public, with numerous nominations highlighting diverse stories of resilience, leadership and compassion. After the voting concluded, the committee embarked on a "Surprise Tour" across Gibraltar, catching winners off-guard during their working day. The visits turned ordinary moments into unforgettable milestones, filled with tears of joy and shock.

The distinguished recipients span diverse sectors. Sammy Armstrong receives the Business Leader Award for bringing Savills to Gibraltar, whilst Galadriel McGrail Polston is honoured for Social Responsibility, Diversity & Inclusion for her work at Mindspace, an inclusive coffee shop supporting individuals with special needs.

Janet Howitt takes the Environment Contribution Award for her dedication to the Environmental Safety Group and Noelia Campos receives the Lifetime Achievement Award for her years as a foster carer. Valerie Holliday, a partner at Hassans International Law Firm, is recognised as Female in Finance, whilst Sasha Uman of Playtech wins Woman Leader in Online Gaming.

Dr Elaine Flores, Deputy Medical Director of the Gibraltar Health Authority, receives the Public Sector Female Employee Award for managing Gibraltar's emergency lines. Moira Gomez is celebrated as Woman Leader in Sport/Arts/Music for her dedication to netball, Jean King wins Woman Entrepreneurship Award for her leadership of Community Insight Magazine and Shania Robba, Captain of the Gibraltar Women's National Football Team, takes the Young Woman Leaders Award.

"To see how this has grown and to witness the raw emotion on these 10 women's faces when we surprised them at their offices or over coffee, is the greatest reward," said Ayelet Mamo Shay. "Already, 57 women in Gibraltar have joined this prestigious club, and there is no doubt that this number will continue to grow year after year."

The winners will be officially honoured at a Gala Dinner on 5 March 2026, International Women's Day. The public can attend the gala or join workshops organised for the occasion. For reservations, contact TheLadiesThatRock@gmail.com or call +350 20073669.