Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Ruiz Boix and Picardo. SUR
Gibraltar&#039;s Chief Minister meets with new PSOE MP

Gibraltar's Chief Minister meets with new PSOE MP

Juan Carlos Ruiz Boix, who is also mayor of nearby San Roque, was elected in the general election in July

SUR in English

Friday, 22 September 2023, 16:29

Compartir

Acting Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has met a new local Socialist party member of the Spanish parliament.

Juan Carlos Ruiz Boix, who is also mayor of nearby San Roque, was elected in the general election in July.

During the meeting, Picardo thanked the new MP for his cooperation in helping to resolve the recent problems of movement at the border with Spain.

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad