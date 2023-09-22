Gibraltar's Chief Minister meets with new PSOE MP Juan Carlos Ruiz Boix, who is also mayor of nearby San Roque, was elected in the general election in July

Acting Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has met a new local Socialist party member of the Spanish parliament.

Juan Carlos Ruiz Boix, who is also mayor of nearby San Roque, was elected in the general election in July.

During the meeting, Picardo thanked the new MP for his cooperation in helping to resolve the recent problems of movement at the border with Spain.