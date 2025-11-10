Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Politics

Gibraltar's Chief Minister briefs UK Foreign Secretary ahead of her meeting with Spanish counterpart in London today

Fabian Picardo and Yvette Cooper's conversation centred on the outstanding matters still under negotiation as work continues to finalise the legal text of the treaty between the United Kingdom and the European Union

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Monday, 10 November 2025, 13:43

The Chief Minister of Gibraltar, Fabian Picardo, spoke at length early this morning with the UK Foreign Secretary, the Rt Hon Yvette Cooper MP, ahead of her lunch meeting in London today with Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares.

Their conversation centred on the outstanding matters still under negotiation as work continues to finalise the legal text of the treaty between the United Kingdom and the European Union, following the agreement in principle reached in June concerning Gibraltar’s future relationship with the EU.

Commenting on the discussion, the Chief Minister said: “I had a very positive and constructive conversation with the Foreign Secretary this morning, ahead of her lunch meeting with José Manuel Albares. We are both fully committed to ensuring that the final legal text of the treaty properly reflects the agreement reached in June and safeguards Gibraltar’s interests in every respect. The discussions are progressing with care and determination, and I remain optimistic that they will arrive to a successful conclusion.”

