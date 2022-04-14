Gibraltar's beaches severely damaged in the recent storms The government is asking people to be careful if they visit the beaches and says it is grateful for their patience as it will take time to repair the damage

Camp Bay, from where 300 tonnes of rocks and debris will now have to be cleared. / SUR

The recent storms have caused damage to all of the beaches in Gibraltar and has set back the works to prepare them for the summer season.

Camp Bay suffered the worst damage, and an estimated 300 tonnes of rocks and debris need to be cleared from there.

The concrete walkways at Catalan Bay, Eastern and Western beaches have shifted out of place and are no longer safe to use and, like the other beaches in Gibraltar, debris and rocks need to be cleared.

People are warned to be very careful if they visit the beaches at present.