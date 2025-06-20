Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
GYS staff at the workshop. SUR
Pride month

Gibraltar Youth Service staff atted LGBT+ training

The workshop highlighted barriers and equipped staff with tools to create affirming environments

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 20 June 2025, 12:01

Gibraltar Youth Service staff completed LGBTQ+ Committee training focused on inclusive language and understanding diverse identities.

The workshop highlighted barriers facing LGBT+ youth and equipped staff with tools to create affirming environments.

The initiative supports the service's commitment to ensuring facilities remain welcoming for young people from all backgrounds.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Puerto Banús, a culinary Mecca
  2. 2 Formidable flamenco singers to show their true merit during Torremolinos music festival
  3. 3 Season concludes with title dream finally over for Unicaja CB
  4. 4

    Manilva offers more than sun and sea: discover the taste of its wines
  5. 5 Cookbooks in the internet age

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Gibraltar Youth Service staff atted LGBT+ training

Gibraltar Youth Service staff atted LGBT+ training