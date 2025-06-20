Pride month
Gibraltar Youth Service staff atted LGBT+ training
Gibraltar Youth Service staff completed LGBTQ+ Committee training focused on inclusive language and understanding diverse identities.
The workshop highlighted barriers facing LGBT+ youth and equipped staff with tools to create affirming environments.
The initiative supports the service's commitment to ensuring facilities remain welcoming for young people from all backgrounds.
