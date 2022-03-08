Gibraltar will not require Covid tests or passenger locator forms from travellers from 18 March This is part of the government's Exit Strategy from the pandemic, which was announced last Friday

People arriving in Gibraltar by air and sea will no longer have to take a Covid-19 test from Friday 18 March, and from the same date passengers landing at the airport will no longer have to submit a passenger locator form.

This is part of the government’s Exit Strategy plan, announced last week, whereby existing restrictions will gradually be phased out.

However, the Gibraltar police are stressing that until 18 March, people must continue to have a Covid-19 test on arrival at the airport and passenger locator forms do still have to be completed.

Failure to comply may result in a £300 Fixed Penalty Notice. Since 1 December last year, 31 of these FPN’s have been issued to passengers who failed to take a Covid test.

The latest information and travel advice are available at www.visitgibraltar.gi/covid-19