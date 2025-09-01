Gibraltar trials hybrid London-style taxis in environmental initiative drive

The pilot programme, currently under way on the Rock, features wheelchair-accessibile vehicles that combine battery power with small combustion engines for additional range when needed ·

SUR in English Gibraltar Monday, 1 September 2025, 10:54 Share

Gibraltar's ministry for transport and the environment has launched trials of new hybrid vehicles modeled after iconic London black cabs, marking a significant step toward modernising the territory's taxi fleet.

The pilot programme, currently under way on the Rock, features electric-hybrid vehicles that combine battery power with small combustion engines for additional range when needed. The initiative represents a collaboration between the government, local dealer Gedime Motors Gibraltar, and the Gibraltar Taxi Association.

"This trial represents an important opportunity to modernise our taxi fleet in a way that benefits our environment, enhances our image as a destination, and delivers accessibility for all," said Environment Minister John Corte. "We are grateful to Gedime Motors Gibraltar and to the Gibraltar Taxi Association for their collaboration on this initiative."

Environmental and tourism benefits

The hybrid vehicles are expected to deliver multiple advantages for the British Overseas Territory. As predominantly electric vehicles, they promise significant reductions in emissions and improved air quality throughout the community. The classic London cab design is also intended to strengthen Gibraltar's distinctly British character and boost its appeal as a unique tourist destination.

A key feature of the new taxis is full wheelchair accessibility, representing a major advancement in transport inclusivity. The initiative builds on ongoing efforts by both the Government and Gibraltar Taxi Association to expand accessibility across the public transport network.

Zoom

Advanced technology

The vehicles come equipped with state-of-the-art technology designed to provide enhanced comfort and safety for both drivers and passengers. Should the trial prove successful, the Government is considering offering favourable loan conditions to support taxi drivers in purchasing the new vehicles.

The government will continue monitoring the trial's progress closely, with the Gibraltar Taxi Association and individual drivers having the option to purchase the vehicles if they prove suitable for Gibraltar's unique operating conditions. Further updates on the initiative's development will be announced in due course.