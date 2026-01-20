Gibraltar tourist board earns first-time nomination at prestigious Travel Weekly Globe Awards

SUR in English Tuesday, 20 January 2026, 09:21 Share

The Gibraltar Tourist Board made its debut appearance at The Travel Weekly Globe Awards last week, securing a first-time nomination in the highly competitive Best Tourist Board category.

The awards ceremony, regarded as one of the most prestigious events in the travel industry calendar, celebrates excellence across the sector through an exclusive voting process conducted entirely by UK travel agents and advisors.

Travel professionals evaluate nominees based on multiple criteria throughout the year, including trade engagement, service delivery, reliability, incentive programmes and product appeal to customers. The awards span the entire travel spectrum, encompassing categories for cruise lines, rail operators, airlines, tour operators and destinations, alongside special recognition awards for industry professionals.

Gibraltar faced stiff competition in a category featuring some of the world's most established tourism destinations: Australia, Barbados, Canada, Florida, Greece, Jamaica, Malta, Portugal, Spain and Qatar. Jamaica ultimately secured the top honour on the evening.

Despite not claiming the award, Gibraltar's inclusion on the shortlist represented a significant milestone for the territory's tourism sector.

Recognition of marketing success

Commenting on the nomination, Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “We are extremely proud to have been nominated alongside such an impressive list of world class tourist destinations. Consumers are faced with unprecedented choice of product; travel agents play an important role in shaping the narrative of a destination at the point of sale and to be successful in achieving recognition in a global field is the ultimate accolade. It shows that the marketing strategy of the Tourist Board is effective in its goal of broadening Gibraltar’s brand presence. We are delighted to have been among the nominees and look forward to repeating this achievement many more times in the future.”