Gibraltar starts to remove the hull of the OS 35, the ship that sank in August last year The bulk carrier was beached after a collision and some of the fuel from the vessel washed ashore on the Rock and beaches on the coast of Cadiz

The Government of Gibraltar has started the delicate operation to lift the hull of the OS35 bulk carrier, which was beached and then sank in August 2022 following a collision with another vessel.

The lifting activity started on Saturday, 10 June, after an improvement of the weather conditions, which caused the delay to the start of the operation.

As a precautionary measure booms have been deployed in several areas on the east coast of Gibraltar to "mitigate any possible oil spill during the lifting operations".

For this reason, officials have asked the public to keep their distance and "refrain" from "any interference" that could damage the barriers or compromise their integrity, and have pointed out that the exclusion zone will be 600 metres around the wreck site, to allow the safety of operations.

After the first phase in which work was carried out to ensure the watertightness of the bow and stern of the vessel , the second part of the operation will now begin, in which the stern section will be raised, restoring buoyancy, allowing it to be transferred to barges that will carry the wreckage from the area.

The OS 35 bulk carrier sank off Gibraltar and some 400 metres from the beaches of La Línea de la Concepción in Andalucía's Cadiz province at the end of August 2022, after colliding with a liquified natural gas tanker. Since then, work has been carried out to remove the cargo from the vessel and the work to remove the hull has scheduled for completion on 16 June.