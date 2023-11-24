Gibraltar seeks views on lowering voting age to 16

SUR in English Gibraltar Compartir Copiar enlace

The Gibraltar government is asking for the public's opinion on lowering the voting age on the Rock to 16, as promised in its recent election manifesto. Details were given in the Gibraltar Parliament on Wednesday afternoon.

In June 2021, 16 and 17 year olds from Gibraltar had the right to vote for the first time in a referendum on abortion.

The consultation paper discusses the pros and cons of potentially lowering the voting age in elections to 16 and seeks the public's views as to whether the law should be amended in order to allow 16 and 17 year olds to vote.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, said: "The arguments both for and against are complex, persuasive and varied, and it is important that the views of Gibraltar's voters are properly considered by the parliament in its deliberations. This consultation is an important and valued aspect of Gibraltar's democratic process."