Gibraltar runway tunnel opens for vehicles, almost 15 years after being commissioned

The inauguration means that cars, motorcycles and commercial vehicles will no longer have to wait for flights to land or take off, as the former road crossed a runway

Gibraltar’s road tunnel under the runway road, known as Kingsway, finally opened for vehicles today Friday 31 March. Kingsway incorporates the road and tunnels that run from Devil’s Tower Road to the Eastgate roundabout.

This is now the only regular access point for all cars and motorcycles (including commercial vehicles) to the frontier, Gibraltar International Airport, Eroski supermarket, Western Beach and the Four Corners. The road across the runway will still be in use for pedestrians and cyclists as the tunnel is only for vehicles.

The Chief Minister and former Chief Minister each drove northbound through Kingsway in their respective vehicles on Thursday, before cutting ribbons at the Eastgate entrance. This was followed by a short reception at the Wessex Lounge.

Commissioned nearly 15 years ago

The 350-metre tunnel, known as the Eastside Tunnel, was commissioned nearly 15 years ago. The initial contract was awarded in 2008 when Sir Peter Caruana was the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo reflected on and celebrated the efforts across both administrations to bring the tunnel, and the litigation that suspended its construction for almost five years, to successful completion. The Chief Minister thanked the workers, those on the ground, the engineering teams, the project management teams, GJBS, and his predecessor Sir Peter Caruana for their work .

Picardo said: “I am honoured today to inaugurate Kingsway together with my predecessor, the former Chief Minister Sir Peter Caruana, under whose administration the tunnel was commissioned. This major national infrastructure project has spanned both our successive governments and has required us, as political opponents and never political enemies, to work towards a long-term goal for the benefit of Gibraltar as a whole. Kingsway will stand as a testament to the collective Gibraltarian spirit and resolve in ensuring the betterment today of the Gibraltar of tomorrow.”