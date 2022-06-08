Busy day ahead for the Earl and Countess of Wessex on their visit to Gibraltar The royal couple arrived several hours later than expected due to a technical issue with their plane, but got straight into the swing of things

The Earl and Countess were welcomed by the chief minister and Mrs Picardo. / sur

The Earl and Countess of Wessex arrived in Gibraltar early yesterday evening, several hours later than expected due to a technical issue with their plane, which returned to the UK as a precautionary measure.

Upon arrival they were welcomed by the chief minister, Fabian Picardo, who was accompanied by his wife Justine, and then, keen to make up for lost time, they paid a visit to the Nautilus Project at the Bayside Complex.

The original schedule for the royal couple included a walk down Main Street from the Convent - the residence of the Governor of Gibraltar - to City Hall yesterday afternoon, to give people the chance to greet them. That walkabout has now been rescheduled for 11am today, as part of a busy agenda which will include visits to some of Gibraltar's many places of interest.

However, some people did take the opportunity to give a warm welcome to Prince Edward and his wife as they arrived at the Convent yesterday evening.