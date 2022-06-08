Queen sends personal message to Gibraltar The message on Windsor Castle headed notepaper reaffirmed the close ties between the Crown and the people of Gibraltar

The Queen has sent a personal message to Gibraltar to coincide with the visit by her youngest son, Prince Edward, and his wife Sophie to the Rock to mark the platinum jubilee.

The message, on Windsor Castle headed notepaper, reads as follows:

"Over the years I have watched Gibraltar prosper as a multi-cultural and multi-faith community, proud of its rich history while dynamic and forward looking.

In my Platinum Jubilee year, I am delighted that my son and daughter-in-law have the opportunity to visit Gibraltar again, and I am pleased that they will represent me at my Birthday Parade in Casemates Square, taking the salute of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment to whom Prince Edward presented new colours at Windsor earlier this year.

I am grateful to your continued allegiance and loyalty, and I am pleased to reaffirm the close ties that have existed for so long between the Crown and the people of Gibraltar.

My thoughts and prayers will remain with you for your future happiness and prosperity. Elizabeth R"

The chief minister of Gibraltar, Fabian Picardo, posted a photograph of the letter on his Twitter account earlier, with his own comment:

"The people of Gibraltar have gratefully, with the deepest affection and loyalty received this moving message from Her Majesty The Queen on the visit of The Earl & Countess of Wessex for the celebration of the Platinum Jubilee. Thank You, Your Majesty", he wrote.