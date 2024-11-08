Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Minister Christian Santos on the Gibraltar stand at the WTM on Tuesday. R. H.
Gibraltar promotes its &#039;British identity with a Mediterranean lifestyle&#039;

Gibraltar promotes its 'British identity with a Mediterranean lifestyle'

As visitor figures to the Rock rise, a delegation headed by minister Christian Santos has been at the World Travel Market in London

Rachel Haynes

LONDON.

Friday, 8 November 2024, 11:49

Representatives of the Gibraltar Tourist Board have been in London this last week for their annual promotion at the World Travel Market. Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism Christian Santos was on the Rock's stand on Tuesday as meetings were held with industry professionals.

"This year is all about brand awareness," he told SUR in English. "British identity with a Mediterranean lifestyle," is the message the tourism authorities want to get across to potential visitors.

The minister said that tourist figures continued to rise in Gibraltar: cruise liners visiting the Rock have increased by 18 per cent this year and hotels are reporting "their strongest summer in a long time".

"We've seen numbers of overnight stays rise already this year so our focus is on the leisure market," said the minister, who added that pre-bookings already show that the upward trend will continue next year.

One event expected to bring in tourists from the Costa del Sol and the UK is the Gibraltar Literary Festival that runs from 11 to 17 November.

Santos explained that the event this year has been expanded to include more activities before and after the usual packed weekend programme of talks. In fact the first guest, Strictly Come Dancing's Shirley Ballas, will be speaking on Wednesday 13 November.

