Gibraltar prepares for total solar eclipse

Gibraltar has begun coordinating preparations for two major solar eclipses set to grace its skies in the summers of 2026 and 2027, with the latter event positioning the territory as one of Europe's premier viewing locations.

The first eclipse, scheduled for the evening of August 12, 2026, will reach 92% totality over Gibraltar. However, it is the second event-a total solar eclipse on the morning of August 2, 2027-that is generating significant interest among authorities and astronomers alike.

During the 2027 eclipse, Gibraltar will experience complete totality lasting over four minutes, making it one of the only locations in Europe where the phenomenon will be fully visible. While the 2026 eclipse will be observable throughout the Iberian Peninsula, with totality occurring in northern regions, Gibraltar's unique position for the following year's event is expected to attract thousands of visitors.

Minister for Environment and Transport John Cortes chaired a coordination meeting to address preparations for both astronomical events. The Gibraltar Astronomical Society provided detailed presentations on what to expect, while representatives from the Royal Gibraltar Police and the Ministry of Transport discussed logistical challenges.

Key concerns include identifying optimal viewing locations for both residents and visitors, managing anticipated traffic congestion and ensuring adequate transportation to viewing sites. Public health officials, including Director of Public Health Dr. Helen Carter, attended the meeting to address critical eye safety protocols, with extensive discussions focused on protecting viewers from potential eye damage.

"There will be challenges in making these exciting astronomical events safe and enjoyable, and we have to plan well in advance given the pressure that the total eclipse next year in particular will bring," said Minister Cortes. "It will be an experience of a lifetime and we must plan well for it."