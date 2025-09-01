Gibraltar Post Office halts goods mail to United States after Donald Trump issues executive order The suspension of the service on the Rock mirrors action taken by UK's Royal Mail and other European and international postal companies, who have all ceased the transit of parcels and goods to the USA

SUR in English Gibraltar Monday, 1 September 2025, 11:18 Share

Gibraltar's postal service announced the suspension affects all mail items containing goods destined for America, though standard letters and documents will continue to be processed normally. The measure comes in response to a White House executive order issued by Donald Trump on 30 July, 2025, which introduced new handling and customs processing requirements for inbound goods mail.

Global postal disruption

The Rock's suspension mirrors actions taken by UK's Royal Mail and other European and international postal operators, who have all ceased transit of parcels and goods to the USA. As part of the global postal network, Gibraltar has been equally affected by the sweeping changes.

"Gibraltar, as part of this global network, is equally affected," the Royal Gibraltar Post Office (RGPO) stated in announcing the temporary measure.

The suspension specifically targets postal items containing goods, leaving regular mail services largely unaffected. Letters, documents, and other correspondence not containing physical goods will continue to reach American destinations as usual.

The RGPO has proactively contacted regular service users who may be affected by the suspension and confirmed that no mail items are currently stranded en route.

Gibraltar postal officials are actively collaborating with Royal Mail and international postal partners to restore full services as quickly as possible. The RGPO has committed to providing regular updates to the public as new information becomes available.

The disruption represents a significant challenge for Gibraltar residents and businesses that regularly send packages to the United States, though officials emphasise the temporary nature of the suspension.

Customer support

Members of the public seeking further information or assistance can contact the RGPO Customer Service Centre at +350 200 75714 or via email at cco@post.gi.

The postal service has apologised for the inconvenience and thanked the public for their understanding during what it describes as a period of international disruption affecting postal services globally.