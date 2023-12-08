Gibraltar post box gets Christmas topper with a dementia theme

Sections
Friday, 8 December 2023, 09:58
Gibraltar's Elderly Residential Services have made a knitted post box topper for Christmas designed to raise awareness of dementia.
The Dementia Coordinator invited Gemma Arias-Vasquez, Minister of Health, and Peter Linares, Director of Postal Services, to place the topper at the familiar red pillar box outside the General Post Office on Main Street this week.
