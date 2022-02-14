Gibraltar policeman completes 24-hour fundraising challenge Sergeant Donovan Galia cycled around the Rock non-stop to raise money for the Gibraltar Cardiac Association and awareness of the work they do

Tired but happy, Royal Gibraltar Police officer Donovan Galia arrived at the police station in Casemates Square on schedule on Sunday morning, after a mammoth 24 hour cycle around the Rock. During that time he cycled 299.5 kilometres.

Sgt Galia, 43, had company for some of his epic challenge, including chief minister Fabian Picardo who joined him for an hour on Sunday morning and posted on Twitter afterwards, saying “I joined Donovan Galia today for an hour as part of his 24hr cycle marathon for #Gibraltar #Cardiac Association. People like Donovan are what makes Gib great. Please give generously to support the charity. BTW if my legs & bum hurt after one hour, imagine Donovan so SUPPORT HIM!”

This had been a cause close to this police officer’s heart, as his father suffered from heart disease from a very young age and had his first heart attack when he was 39, and one of his best friends died recently from heart failure at the age of 38.

Donations can be made to the important work carried out by the Gibraltar Cardiac Association, to their account at Gibraltar International Bank: the account number is 09400001 and Sort Code 60-83-14.