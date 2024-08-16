Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

RGP officers at the event. SUR
Gibraltar police raise funds for charity with assault bike challenge outside Morrisons
Ccommunity spirit

The event was in aid of local organisation PossAbilities

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 16 August 2024, 13:25

A team of four Royal Gibraltar Police officers took part in the Assault Bike Challenge last Saturday to raise money for charity.

The officers - Julian Cruz, Tanya Reddy, David Bragg and newly promoted Sergeant Jeremy Wyatt - joined dozens of volunteers and took turns on the bicycle outside Morrisons supermarket.

The event was in aid of PossAbilities, a locally based charity that helps support the neurodiverse, the disabled and their families.

The Royal Gibraltar Police Charity Committee also made a donation of 200 pounds to the money raised.

