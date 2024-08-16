Gibraltar police raise funds for charity with assault bike challenge outside Morrisons

SUR in English Gibraltar Friday, 16 August 2024, 13:25 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A team of four Royal Gibraltar Police officers took part in the Assault Bike Challenge last Saturday to raise money for charity.

The officers - Julian Cruz, Tanya Reddy, David Bragg and newly promoted Sergeant Jeremy Wyatt - joined dozens of volunteers and took turns on the bicycle outside Morrisons supermarket.

The event was in aid of PossAbilities, a locally based charity that helps support the neurodiverse, the disabled and their families.

The Royal Gibraltar Police Charity Committee also made a donation of 200 pounds to the money raised.